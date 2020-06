PMS Officer Shaukat Yousafzai posted Commissioner Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Officer of the Provincial Management Service (PMS BS-19), Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has been posted Commissioner Bannu division.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, Commissioner Bannu, Adil Sadeeq has been directed to report Establishment Department.

Assistant Commissioner Swabi, Muhammad Sohaib Butt has been transferred and posted AC Peshawar Cantonment, replacing AC Islamuddin who was posted AC Swabi.