Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the opponents of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf had been donning canisters, buckets and boxes during their appearance in the courts to evade wrath of the public who bore the brunt of their corrupt, incompetent and inefficient four-year rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the opponents of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf had been donning canisters, buckets and boxes during their appearance in the courts to evade wrath of the public who bore the brunt of their corrupt, incompetent and inefficient four-year rule.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Bara Kahu Bypass Project, the minister said the country plunged into economic quagmire and the economy was on the verge of default by the end of four- year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She said the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not only saved the country from default, but also charted it on the path of progress and development.

Marriyum said the completion of mega Bhara Kahu bypass project in a short span of time under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif was a miracle.

On the contrary, the previous government indulged in excessive advertising, even if it installed a hand pump in any area of the country, she added.

"Completion of mega development projects like the Bara Kahu bypass in a few months is nothing short of a miracle," she said, adding she had never seen such projects in the history of Islamabad.

The minister said the people of Galiyat, Kashmir, Murree and Hazara would always be grateful to the prime minister who had ensured completion of the project in a short period of only ten months.

Thousands of people including patients and youth traveled through the road everyday and they would benefit from the bypass, she added.

She said her native town was Bhurban, and she had traveled on this road which used to face traffic jams for hours.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had linked all routes within Islamabad and Rawalpindi through metro buses.

"Every citizen today travels in the Metro Bus in a dignified way," she said highlighting the vision of the prime minister who took the initiative to connect every route of the service with every sector of Islamabad, besides providing access to the airport.

The minister said many development projects had been launched in the rural areas of Islamabad during the last 15 months, and no such example could be traced in the past.

She criticized the last PTI regime which ruined the country by reversing the progress made during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

She said the incumbent government steered the country out of multiple crises in a short period of 15 months.