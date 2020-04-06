(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will play its due role for effective implementation on the package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction sector.

In this regard, departmental and administrative support will be extended to investors in housing sector for creating maximum job opportunities and promotion of the industrial sector, said Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Director General FDA while presiding over a meeting here Monday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the status of industry to the construction sector, adding that this step would strengthen the economy of the country and several other industries related to the construction sector would also gear up.

DG directed the officers to set priorities for completing the official work in this connection to facilitate the construction sector in domestic and commercial areas.

He also directed for taking steps to complete the administrative matters for granting approval of maps of commercial buildings, markets and colonies under the control of FDA.

Director General FDA reviewed the under construction projects including Kashmir underpass-bridge and sports stadium.