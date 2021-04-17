SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Sukkur, Samreen Saturday said that a huge amount of Rs 446 billion package, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Sindh will change the fate of 14 districts of the province.

Talking to APP, Samreen, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Protection and Human Rights Orgnization (PHRO), said the package would begin an era of progress and prosperity for the people of province.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan always focused his energies on uplifting the downtrodden people of Sindh.

She welcomed the decision of the Federal government to large-scale investment in Sukkur Electric Supply Company to improve their service delivery as announced Friday's development package for Sindh.

She said that entire nation will also see the significant improvements in the healthcare sector in the province which was in poor condition since long adding that people of Sindh soon would be given basic facilities.