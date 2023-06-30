Open Menu

PM's Policies Leads To Singing Of Standby Agreement With IMF: Murtaza Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said the economic policies and decisions taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had led to the signing of a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister, in a press statement, said with the IMF's $ 3 billion standby agreement, the dream of achieving complete economic stability and sustainable growth had now become a reality.

Murtaza Abbasi said the top priority of the Federal Government was to strengthen the economy. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not believe in just the politics of slogans, but rather in serving the masses and the signing of the IMF accord would have a positive impact on the economy, he added.

