ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said the economic policies and decisions taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had led to the signing of a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister, in a press statement, said with the IMF's $ 3 billion standby agreement, the dream of achieving complete economic stability and sustainable growth had now become a reality.

Murtaza Abbasi said the top priority of the Federal Government was to strengthen the economy. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not believe in just the politics of slogans, but rather in serving the masses and the signing of the IMF accord would have a positive impact on the economy, he added.