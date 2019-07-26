UrduPoint.com
PM's Policy To Resolve Afghan Issue Through Dialogue Got Wide Recognition: Chan

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

PM's policy to resolve Afghan issue through dialogue got wide recognition: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated for resolution of Afghan issue through dialogue, not militarily, that had also been endorsed by the United States.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was not paying unnecessary foreign visits and also kept his entourage to the minimum possible.

He said Kashmir issue was more effectively highlighted during the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US.

The incumbent government had inherited fragile national economy and other institutions for what the previous rulers must be held accountable.

He said the government was striving to strengthen the national institutions by making no interference in their working and that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also performing its responsibilities without any pressure.

He said the opposition was labeling the ongoing accountability as the political vendetta which was totally wrong because the days of using the NAB for political victimization were gone as had been practices in the past.

Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should be made accountable regarding the LNG scandal.

He said amazingly, the Air Blue owned by the former prime minister was making profits but the national flag carrier was running in losses.

Chan said the government believed in across the board accountability without any discrimination.

To another question, he said Nawaz Sharif would be provided facilities as provided in the jail manual.

He said the prime minister had also directed for not hindering the opposition rallies rather called for providing them proper security cover besides ordering the withdrawal of FIRs registered in that regard.

He said PEMRA had put a ban on the coverage of the convicted people.

To a question about the freedom of expression, the spokesperson said the prime minister would soon invite the newsmen for holding discussion on the subject.

