PM's Political Acumen Lauded For SL Muslims' Burial Permission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday lauded the political acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan for convincing Sri Lankan government to allow the burial of the Sri Lankan Muslims, who died after contracting covid-19 instead of cremation

In a statement, he said Mufti Rizvi of Sri Lanka thanked the prime minister on behalf of Muslim community of his country.

He said the Islamic organizations of Sri Lanka were demanding the burial of the dead bodies of covid victims in accordance with the religious beliefs. The prime minister has requested the Sri Lankan government to accept the demands of Muslims. The bodies of Muslims who died during the Corona epidemic in Sri Lanka were being cremated.

