ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased manifold in last two weeks.

He said in a tweet, now it has become clear to the people that who was standing for the dignity and better future of the country and who was conspiring to protect their plundered wealth. "Not only this assembly, every city and village of Pakistan is proud of its PM," he said.