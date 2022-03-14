Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan has jumped manifolded in the last two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan has jumped manifolded in the last two weeks.

In a tweet, he said it was clear to the public now that who stood firmly for the dignity and better future of their country and who were conspiring to save their wealth.

He said, "Not only this assembly, every city and village of Pakistan is proud of its Prime Minister."