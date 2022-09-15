UrduPoint.com

PM's Post-flood Operations: 330MW Quetta-Sibbi Power Line Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the power supply to the 300 Mega Watt Quetta-Sibbi transmission line has been restored.

In a statement issued by the PM Office on Thursday, the prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work in flood-hit areas, while a report in this regard was being submitted to him on daily basis.

The 220 KV Quetta Industrial grid station has been made operational, connecting 19 grids of 132 KV of the Quetta Industrial grid station.

The traffic on national highway N-65 (Sukkur-Quetta) has been restored, which will ease transportation of the flood-affected areas of Naseerabad division and other areas.

