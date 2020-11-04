KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Appreciating the announced power relief package for industrial sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nasir Hayyat Magoon, former president of KCCI said after this big leverage the industrial community must unleash their available industrial production capacity.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the senior business leader also welcomed that in principle approved power relief package had been referred to NEPRA for energy tariff formulation.

He said industrial community, must unleash the available industrial production capacity by appropriate, just and fair benchmarking of the incremental consumption for 50 percent reduction in purchasing cost of electricity.

He suggested that the benchmarking for the purpose should be based on the period during which most of the industries and specifically small scale industry remained closed during four months of higher COVID-19 intensity.

"Benchmark of giving incremental use of electricity for 50% cost reduction should be computed on the basis of four-month average billing of electricity during the closure of industries after outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," he emphasized.

He also appreciated that the rates of sales of electricity per unit for OFF and Peak hours had been kept same. Also, this would partially address the reduction in capacity charges by IPPs which were causing the high cost of manufacturing against the imported goods and as well as undermining the efforts of appropriate competition for new entrants in the export market.

Magoon said the incremental use of electricity against the surplus available generation in a way would have dual positive effects on the economy due to reduced cost of electricity as relief package from the government.

However, he opined , the incremental use of electricity would further strengthen the reasons for reduction of capacity charges payments to IPPs due to higher available power generation capacity against the present demand.

The increase of demand through announcement of cost reduction package of industrial use electricity could be made possible if the average benchmarking of closing months of industries was taken into account for incremental use provided at reduced cost.

He emphasized that the announced reduction in sales cost of electricity should be notified for at least three years period so that a predictable sales of domestic produced goods was ensured, with surplus production on the basis of lower cost of electricity, the private sector could compete for their exports in the international market against the countries competing in similar goods.

Nasser Hayyat Magoon also called upon the government to continue efforts in redefining the agreements with IPPs to make these supportive for high economic growth required for sixth populous nation of the globe with lower trade number amongst the WTO member countries.

He also acknowledged that the Prime Minister had already done big favour to small enterprises by providing over Rs 50 billion relief for payment of 3 months electricity bills.

This benefited small commercial entrepreneurs with commercial load of 5 KW and small industry with connected load of 70 KW; 95% small commercial consumers and 72% small industries bailed out, he mentioned.