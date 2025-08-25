PMS Probationers briefed on Hyderabad Division’s administration development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, was held on Monday at Shehbaz Hall, where officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) probationers under the 8th Civil Services Training Program (CSTP) were briefed on the administrative structure and district governance of Hyderabad Division.

The Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and district officers also attended the session, which focused on policy implementation, service delivery mechanisms and strategies for addressing public issues at the divisional level.

Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, in his address, said that Hyderabad Division is an important administrative and cultural hub of the province where the district administration is actively engaged in various public service projects.

He emphasized that while the new officers would face challenges in policy implementation and resolving issues in the field, these could be overcome through sound strategy and collective efforts.

Referring to the large-scale anti-encroachment operations carried out in 2015 and 2016, he highlighted the subsequent completion of major projects such as Autobahn Road, intra-city road infrastructure, D-Park, and the renovation of Niaz Stadium, calling them shining examples of the division’s achievements.

Additional Commissioner Furqan Ahmed Leghari briefed the probationary officers on the administrative history, divisional profile, district structures and cultural heritage of Hyderabad Division.

He highlighted key landmarks including Pucca Qila, Makli Necropolis, Ranikot Fort, Mukhi House, and the tombs of the Mirs.

He also shed light on the SITE industrial area in Hyderabad, the industrial zone of Nooriabad, commercial centers, major crops, fruits and vegetables, and tourist attractions such as Keenjhar Lake in Thatta, Gorakh Hill in Dadu, and the Miyani Forest in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zainul Abideen Memon, welcomed the PMS probationers and provided insights into the district’s administrative structure and operational mechanisms. He stressed that better results could be achieved if departments performed their duties with full responsibility. Highlighting the importance of officers monitoring assignments personally rather than delegating them, he underlined the need for effective policy execution.

Referring to the recently completed projects such as Autobahn Road, D-Park, and the renovation of Niaz Stadium, he said that officials must take an active role in public welfare projects to ensure that state resources are utilized efficiently for the benefit of citizens.

During the session, PMS probationers were also briefed on the divisional performance report, law and order situation, law enforcement measures, general administration, including the polio eradication task force, enforcement of anti-corruption laws and ongoing development projects under the provincial Annual Development Program (ADP). A video presentation showcasing newly constructed roads, D-Park, Autobahn Road, Niaz Stadium, and other completed projects was also shared.

At the closing session, Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi presented shields to the faculty members and focal persons representing the PMS probationers in recognition of their services.