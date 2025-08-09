Open Menu

PM’s Promise Over 100MW Solar Plant For GB Fulfilled

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s another promise made with the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, regarding the provision of a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, was fulfilled.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant project for various locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, two days after the prime minister’s announcement.

Following the ECNEC’s approval, formal work on the project would now kick-start. The project will be completed within three years and cost a total of Rs24.957 billion, PM Office Media Wing, on Saturday, said in a press release on Saturday.

During his recent visit to Gilgit, the prime minister had announced that ECNEC would soon approve 100-megawatt solar power plant project for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had already approved the project earlier.

The districts of Astore, Daryal, Tangir Diamer, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Ishkoman, Nagar, Rondu, Skardu, and Shigar will benefit from the functioning of the project.

In the first phase, the district of Skardu will be provided with 18.958 megawatts of electricity.

In the second phase, the districts of Hunza, Gilgit, and Diamer will get 6.005 MW, 28.013 MW, and 13.126 MW of electricity respectively.

While in the third phase, the remaining districts will receive 16.096 megawatts of electricity.

The project will also provide 18.162 megawatts off-grid electricity to the hospitals and government offices.

