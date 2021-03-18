UrduPoint.com
PM's Promise To Provide Shelter To Homeless Be Fulfilled From Tomorrow: Murad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's promise to provide shelter to the homeless will be fulfilled from Thursday.

In a statement, he said the project will provide houses to the working and labour class of Islamabad.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute residential flats and houses to the labour class under the Workers Welfare Fund", he said.

The minister said that more than 1000 flats and 500 houses were completed under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He said the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of another 1,500 flats tomorrow.

"For the first time, workers and laborers are being provided with their own roof on a mortgage basis", he added.

He said that under the scheme, houses will be distributed among widows and disabled, besides labourers. "Ownership rights of flats and houses will be given to persons earning less than Rs 0.5 miilion" the minister said.

He said that 3,000 workers have registered under the Workers Welfare Fund.

Murad Saeed said that flats and houses will be distributed among 1500 workers through balloting, adding that affordable installments and easy terms have also been ensured for the working class.

He said that in previous tenures, the project was delayed due to lack of interest of the government, adding that the contractor had left the project incomplete due to lack of funds.

