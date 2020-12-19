UrduPoint.com
PM's Proposal To Hold Early Senate Election A Major Step: Ejaz Ch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan proposal to hold early election was a major step against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said proposal to hold early Senate elections has turned the tide on the PDM's strategy, leaving them confused. Adding, now they have to come up with a new strategy.

PDM was reluctant to resign or run in the Senate elections or go on long march, he added.

He further said that those who took powers had failed to bring reforms in the Senate election.

Now the prime minister wanted to hold transparent elections through reforming Senate election, he said.

"PM wants to make the system transparent so that the vote gets real respect", he added.

Replying to a question, he said PTI's move to approach Supreme Court on the issue of Senate elections was based on constitutional procedure while it has the right to decide.

Opposition has no argument as to why early Senate election should not be held, he added.

Responding to another question, he said PDM would not resign as there was clear difference in their statements, while the government was not afraid of the long march.

