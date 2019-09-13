(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the public meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad for expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would become a rallying call for Kashmiris across the world

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said, "We pay tribute to the momentous struggle of great Kashmiris who stood as a rock against the oppression and brutalities of India." The violent and cruel face of India was exposed before the whole world and the United Nations Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and especially the joint statement of 58 countries in Geneva had endorsed the viewpoint of Pakistan, she added.

"We are getting diplomatic success on every front while India is being defeated", she added Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan would fight the case of Kashmiris at every forum.

The public meeting in Muzaffarabad would take the voice of Kashmiris all across the world.

The government had decided that the nation would express solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday, she added.

"Today we reiterate our unflinching determination that Pakistan steadfastly stands with the oppressed Kashmiris at every stage of their struggle." She said more than one month had passed since India imposed curfew on Kashmiris in the Occupied valley, adding there was severe shortage of food, medicines and items of daily use and lives of Kashmiris were under constantthreat.

She was hopeful that oppression would retreat and Kashmiris would get their freedom from India.