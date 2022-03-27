(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that public meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad would surprise the opposition and prove to be last nail in the coffin of so-called democrats.

Talking to the media here at D-Type Chowk before proceeding to Islamabad along with a big caravan for participating in PM's public meeting, he said that Parade Ground gathering would totally change the destiny of Pakistan as it would be a referendum against the opposition leaders.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular and sincere leader, due to which, the nation elected him to powers in general elections 2018.

"Imran Khan is an honest and committed leader who will not compromise with corrupt elements, rather he would put all plunderers to accountability for the recovery of looted national wealth", he added.

The State Minister said that previous rulers looted the national wealth with impunity and purchased palatial palaces in abroad. Contrary to former rulers, Imran Khan provided all documentary proofs about his money trail as he was not indulged in any kind of money laundering or corruption.

He said the opposition hatched a deep-rooted conspiracy against Imran Khan. But, they should realize that Imran Khan was still favorite leader in masses and he would foil all conspiracies of the opposition, he added.

The state minister said that Imran Khan not only dragged Pakistan out of multifaceted crises but also put it on road to progress and prosperity.

Imran Khan was an elected Prime Minister and his government would not only complete its constitutional tenure of 5-years but he would also emerge as victorious in next elections, he added.

Farrukh said the opposition tried its optimum to intimidate the government by holding small public rallies. However, now Imran Khan would address a mammoth public gathering in Parade Ground Islamabad and the meeting would be historic and surprise the opposition.

He also condemned the horse trading in Sindh House and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also working to eliminate this malpractice once for all.

He said that trio of corrupt elements would badly fail in its nefarious designs as PTI still had enough strength in the parliament to fizzle out "No Confidence Motion".

He said that desertion was very condemnable practice and the deserters might be de-seated.

Therefore, deserters should come back as PM Imran Khan had already announced to forgive them.

He also criticized Raja Riaz and said that Raja was voted and elected due to his affiliation with PTI, adding that he would lose his credibility in the public if he did not review his decision of desertion.

Later, the state minister proceeded to Islamabad along with a big caravan for participating in Parade Ground Jalsa Islamabad.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, MNA Khurram Shehzad, MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad,Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar,MPA Mian Waris Aziz and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.