PM’s Ramazan Relief Package offers discounts on sugar, ghee & eggs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Special stalls at Ramazan bazaars in Islamabad continue to offer discounts to citizens as part of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan relief package.

Shoppers can now purchase sugar at a reduced price, saving up to Rs 40 per kg compared to market rates.

Ghee is also available for Rs 30 less per kg than in the market, and there are special discounts on eggs as well.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon every item in the Ramadan bazaars is being offered at discounted prices to help ease the financial burden on citizens during Ramadan.

He said that extra care is being taken to ensure the quality of the food items sold to the public.

