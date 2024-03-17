PM's Ramzan Package Important To Address Inflation: Ex MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Ex MNA and Pakistan Muslim League N's local leader Ahmed Hassan Dehr lauded PM's Special Ramzan Package at Utility Stores Corporation and stated that it was very essential to address the inflation.
The poor and the middle class segments of the society were faced with problems due to prices upward trends, said Ahmed Hassan Dehr while talking to media persons during his visit to USC outlets.
Dehr also urged upon government to depute more staff at Benazir Income Support Programme office for further registration of the poor persons.
Similarly, he also suggested opening of another five flour distribution points in the city. Regional Manager USC Sajjad Hussain briefed the ex MNA about the different features of the package.
