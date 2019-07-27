Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) - Chairman Businessmen Panel (BMP) of FPCCI, Patron In chief PIAF and former provincial minister (Punjab) Mian Anjum Nisar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US has resulted in great diplomatic achievement for which business community felicitates him.The soft image of peaceful Pakistan highlighted among USA and whole business community through international media.

MP Imran Khan largely also welcomed in American Congress and huge gathering of international business community in the stadium at Irena (USA) during Imran Khan speech showed that PM Imran khan is as much popular against overseas Pakistan as in in home country PakistanTalking with the group of industrialist, the renowned industrialist and business leader Mian Anjum Nisar said that its a big achievement of Pakistan that US President has offered to resolve Kasmir issue but India has again responded negatively on the US offer and pressed on direct negotiations knowing that bilateral parleys have never resulted in resolving disputes for the last so many decades.

He said that Trump has not repeated the mantra of ‘do more' in the negotiations and acknowledged the role of Pakistan for peace which is a welcome development.