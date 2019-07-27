UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Recent US Visit Is A Great Diplomatic Achievement: Mian Anjum Nisar

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

PM's recent US visit is a great diplomatic achievement: Mian Anjum Nisar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) - Chairman Businessmen Panel (BMP) of FPCCI, Patron In chief PIAF and former provincial minister (Punjab) Mian Anjum Nisar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US has resulted in great diplomatic achievement for which business community felicitates him.The soft image of peaceful Pakistan highlighted among USA and whole business community through international media.

MP Imran Khan largely also welcomed in American Congress and huge gathering of international business community in the stadium at Irena (USA) during Imran Khan speech showed that PM Imran khan is as much popular against overseas Pakistan as in in home country PakistanTalking with the group of industrialist, the renowned industrialist and business leader Mian Anjum Nisar said that its a big achievement of Pakistan that US President has offered to resolve Kasmir issue but India has again responded negatively on the US offer and pressed on direct negotiations knowing that bilateral parleys have never resulted in resolving disputes for the last so many decades.

He said that Trump has not repeated the mantra of ‘do more' in the negotiations and acknowledged the role of Pakistan for peace which is a welcome development.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Punjab Visit Trump Congress Media

Recent Stories

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s claims a ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

23 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customsâ€™ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

1 hour ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

2 hours ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.