PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for domestic consumers: Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s reduction in electricity prices despite the most difficult financial conditions is a big relief for domestic consumers and industry.

In his statement issued here, he said that the reduction in electricity prices would reduce the cost of production, which would directly benefit the people and the country.

The Chaudhry said that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has come to power, it has taken practical steps to provide real relief to the people.

He said that the Prime Minister's reduction of Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industries is a great relief for the people suffering from inflation.

He mentioned that PM has shown public friendliness and foresight by significantly reducing electricity tariffs, the reduction in electricity tariffs would also prove to be a milestone for the development of the country's economy and industries.

Naeem Karim said that we have enough resources available, we would not have to depend on IPPs, the reduction in electricity prices could also provide relief in loans and taxes have also improved.

Everyone can see that better investment deals are being made, he said adding that steps are being taken for subsidies in the IMF program, 50 percent of the budget has gone to repaying loans.

He said that the PM also has a slogan that no more loans would be taken, this could be the last program of the IMF.

Mr, Naeem said that political stability is coming in the country, all political parties are on the same page for the development of the country, the government gives subsidies to the people.

Relief is also being provided in the form of oil, the Dollar has also become cheaper, inflation and prices of goods will decrease further due to the reduction in electricity prices.

The poor will be concerned not with subsidies but with a reduction in prices, he mentioned.

He said that the cost of electricity theft is also being borne by the common consumer, the burden of prices is also due to IPPs agreements saying that it is the job of institutions to stop electricity theft.

He maintained that the government should also provide relief to those who install solar energy adding that the decision to reduce electricity rates is an expression of the commitment of PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party to the people.

He said that the PML-N is actively working to provide relief to the people and put the country on the path of development.

He said that the elimination of load shedding from the country was possible only thanks to the PML-N and today, the reduction in electricity prices could not only provide relief to the people but would also have positive effects on the country's economy.

He said that today, relief has been provided to the people by a record reduction in electricity prices, this is a big step that would also have a positive impact on various sectors, especially the poor class would benefit a lot from this reduction.