UrduPoint.com

PM's Relationship With COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 12:29 AM

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday rejected the notion of a civil-military divide, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan had an "exemplary" relationship with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday rejected the notion of a civil-military divide, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan had an "exemplary" relationship with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"A persistent campaign is being run to show that there is a divide between the government and army, " he said in a tweet while reiterating PM Imran Khan's stance that the Pakistan Army was crucial to the country's security and protection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

53 seconds ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

57 seconds ago
 Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing Wor ..

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

26 minutes ago
 Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline ..

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.