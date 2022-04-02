UrduPoint.com

PM's Relationship With COAS 'exemplary': Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday rejected the notion of a civil-military divide, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan had an "exemplary" relationship with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"A persistent campaign is being run to show that there is a divide between the government and army, " he said in a tweet while reiterating PM Imran Khan's stance that the Pakistan Army was crucial to the country's security and protection.

