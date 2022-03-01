ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Prime Minister's relief package is a wise decision for poor people.

Pakistan's information technology sector has a great potential to boost economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister has invited the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the industrial sector with tax exemption facility, he said.

Appreciating the steps taken for the young graduates, he said the private sector would also cooperate the government in promoting the internship programme.

In reply to a question about gap in import and exports, he said, we could bridge the gap after promoting information technology sector. There is a plan to earn fifty billion Dollar through IT sector in the next five years, he said.

Replying to another question about International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister said, we are fulfilling the requirement of the IMF programme.