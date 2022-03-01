UrduPoint.com

PM's Relief Package Is Wise Decision For Poor People: Tarin

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM's relief package is wise decision for poor people: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Prime Minister's relief package is a wise decision for poor people.

Pakistan's information technology sector has a great potential to boost economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister has invited the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the industrial sector with tax exemption facility, he said.

Appreciating the steps taken for the young graduates, he said the private sector would also cooperate the government in promoting the internship programme.

In reply to a question about gap in import and exports, he said, we could bridge the gap after promoting information technology sector. There is a plan to earn fifty billion Dollar through IT sector in the next five years, he said.

Replying to another question about International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister said, we are fulfilling the requirement of the IMF programme.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Technology Exports Import Poor Dollar Shaukat Tarin Young TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

Tariq Jameel for promotion of Islamic values for s ..

Tariq Jameel for promotion of Islamic values for successful life

17 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad on Shab-e-Meraj held at TUF

Mehfil-e-Milad on Shab-e-Meraj held at TUF

17 minutes ago
 Ameer Abro's book "Historical Interviews" launched ..

Ameer Abro's book "Historical Interviews" launched at Arts Council

17 minutes ago
 Body of abducted woman recovered

Body of abducted woman recovered

17 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates renovation work of 2 veterina ..

Minister inaugurates renovation work of 2 veterinary hospitals

17 minutes ago
 PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakis ..

PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakistani waters

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>