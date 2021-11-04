(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Social and tribal leader Abdul Wahid Pandrani on Thursday said that the package worth Rs 120 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for low-income people proved that the government was well aware of the people's difficulties and they would not be left alone.

In a statement issued here, he said the government has complied effective and comprehensive data to provide subsidies without distinction and on merit which was also recognized by the international organizations.

He said the opposition parties' criticism on the government's relief package was beyond comprehension.

If there had been a real opposition, it would have given positive suggestion about the package, he added.

He said that the opposition parties would never get the relief which they wanted by the NRO.