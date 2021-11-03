UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA)Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday expressed hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package under 'Ehsaas' programme would help decline inflation in the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said that alleviation of poverty and steering the neglected section of society out of their backwardness was among the government's top most priorities.

The government has adopting a coordinated mechanism to bring prices down and improve supplies of the commodities by anticipating shortages to benefit poor, he added.

Replying a question, he informed that inflation rate was lowest in Pakistan as compared to the other countries of the world, adding, Covid-19 had badly affected production of commodities and supply chain that has resulted in inflation across the world.

He said that the government was taking all practical steps to provide direct subsidy to the marginalized segments of the society on sugar, flour and other essential commodities.

Today's historic package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the middle man and poor that would further make their lives easier, he added.

