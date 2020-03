PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life here Wednesday lauded the Prime Minister's Relief Package worth Rs800 billion that would immensely help provide the much-needed assistance to masses in the wake of Coronavirus cases in the country.

They said the multiple sectoral mega relief package would help provide assistance to people of all walks of life including motorists, labourers, farmers, employees, agriculturists, electricity consumers, buyers and general public.

Mohibullah Khan, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Devolopment has welcomed the PM package and termed it inclusive and wide-ranging.

He said the agriculture package worth Rs100 billion along with promotion of small and medium industries would immensly help the farmers, agriculture growers and livestock sectors in the country.

Former Information Officer, Misal Khan has highly welcomed the package and termed it a leap step forward to provide relief to people in the present Corona crises.

He said Rs3000 per month package to poor families would help provide relief to laborers, daily wages and low income groups of the society.

He said allocation of Rs200billion for labourers and Rs150 billion for provision of Rs3000 per month assistance to extremely poorer for four months was a positive step in the right direction.

He also appreciated the decision of taking electricity bills in three installments from poor consumers and termed it an important step to provide relief to poor segment of the society.

Economists expert, Sumbul Riaz has also welcomed the PM package and allocation of Rs50 billion for utality stores that would help control price hike and inflation besides provide essential commodities on affordable prices.

She said Rs 280 billion allocation would help ensure wheat flour to people besides providing relief to farmers.

She said medical workers were playing significant role in present Corona Crises and allocation of Rs 50billion for purchase of equipment would help them in provision of medical treatment to patients with ease.

Tribesman Asghar Afridi, Malik Irfan, journalist Shafiq Khan and others have welcomed reductions in petrol and diesel prices by Rs15 per liter that would help provide relief to common man.