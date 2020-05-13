UrduPoint.com
PM's Relief Tigers Force South Waziristan To Extend Volunteer Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Tigers Force of South Waziristan Tribal District first meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Compound in Tank.

The meeting was chaired by Additional DC South Waziristan FaheedUllah Khan.

Addl DC briefed the volunteers of Tiger Force about the present situation of COVID-19 and steps being taken in South Waziristan Tribal District. Oath was also taken from PM COVID-19 Relief Tigers Force for South Waziristan. Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak said that "We are ready to extend the volunteer services in all the areas of South Waziristan Tribal District through Tigers Force".

He said that PM Covid-19 Relief Tigers Force would be trained and facilitated by the district administration. He said Tigers Force would play very important role in identifying and reaching the victims of coronavirus.

Assistant Commisioner Ladha Allah Noor, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), elders and Tigers Force volunteers, youth also participated in the meeting.

