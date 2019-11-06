UrduPoint.com
PM's Resignation Not 'halwa' To Be Presented To Maulana In Plate: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:38 PM

PM's resignation not 'halwa' to be presented to Maulana in plate: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai has said that despite all odd Pakistan was moving towards economic stability and being a democratic country there was no lucidity for demanding prime minister's resignation through use of mob force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai has said that despite all odd Pakistan was moving towards economic stability and being a democratic country there was no lucidity for demanding prime minister's resignation through use of mob force.

He said a proper procedure has been laid down in the constitution for the removal of an elected prime minister.

"The agenda of opposition did not seem to be the agenda for Pakistan rather they are struggling to achieve their personal political benefits", adding "The government was striving to lessen the difficulties of poor segment of the society".

The information minister in a statement issued to media on Wednesday said while referring to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said PM's resignation was not a pudding (halwa) that could be presented to Maulana Fazl in a plate.

Responding to Maulana's blame of attaining debts by the incumbent government, the minister said, "We are taking debts to pay hefty interests on loans obtained by the previous governments during their regimes".

"Maulan sahib you were the partner of both PML-N and PPP governments in the past when the debt figure climbed to Rs30,000 billion from Rs6000 billion," he said.

"Maulana sahib what you were showing in your sit-in was creating problems for the religious entities at international level", the minister said.

Denouncing Maulana's statement of taking resignation from prime minister through his mob's power, the Information Minister said "Maulana sahib you better knew that Pakistan was a nuclear power and a system of democracy prevailed here under which the people of Pakistan constitutionally elected their premier". The minister further said, "no one can dare ask for registration of PM though unconstitutional means".

Shaukat Yusafzai said, "Maulana, we did not care about your politics or sit-in but what we care for were the people whom you brought to Islamabad and put them in miseries for your personal gains". The opposition should come to the dialogue table to address their reservations on any issue they have, he added.

