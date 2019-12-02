UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Resolve To Hold Corrupt Accountable Unchanged: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

PM's resolve to hold corrupt accountable unchanged: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt was unchanged who would not be let escaped from accountability.

There was no room for those who had deprived 95 percent population of the country of their basic rights and they would be held accountable by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at all costs, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said for the last 70 years only the powerful ruled the roost but now nobody could use the law according to their will and loot the public money.

The special assistant said the children of some families were born with golden spoon and became billionaire without doing any hard work but the poor were unable to meet their both ends.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, took charge of the government with an aim to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich and that was why he was introducing prudent sustainable policies to stabilize the national economy.

The past regimes had weakened the national institutions but the PTI government was taking steps to strengthen them, she added.

Replying to a question, she said there was nothing inherited in politics.

The statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding new prime minister in fact reflected that he was still immature as he had made no struggle to become head of a political party.

She said the government was waiting for the final report of the medical board about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

She said Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan were part and parcel to each other. The opponents were busy in spreading rumors against him but they would not succeed in their designs.

The international institutions like Moody's were painting a bright future for Pakistan's economy which totally negated the opposition's propaganda against the government's policies, she added.

Improving economic indicators were the result of the efforts of prime minister's economic team, she added.

She urged the media to avoid discussing sensitive.

To another question, she said for the first time both the civil and military leadership were on same page.

Replying to another question, she said the people of Punjab would soon see benefits of good governance.

She said the prime minister was also in favour of the restoration of students unions under a code of conduct so that they could play a positive role for the country's development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Money Gold Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister urges bureaucracy to translate visi ..

2 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Dutch Prosecutors Accuse Russia of Letting MH17 Su ..

4 seconds ago

Billionaire Czech Prime Minister under pressure ov ..

5 seconds ago

Murad Raas calls on Chief Minister Punjab

7 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against freezing ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.