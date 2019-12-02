(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt was unchanged who would not be let escaped from accountability.

There was no room for those who had deprived 95 percent population of the country of their basic rights and they would be held accountable by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at all costs, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said for the last 70 years only the powerful ruled the roost but now nobody could use the law according to their will and loot the public money.

The special assistant said the children of some families were born with golden spoon and became billionaire without doing any hard work but the poor were unable to meet their both ends.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, took charge of the government with an aim to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich and that was why he was introducing prudent sustainable policies to stabilize the national economy.

The past regimes had weakened the national institutions but the PTI government was taking steps to strengthen them, she added.

Replying to a question, she said there was nothing inherited in politics.

The statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding new prime minister in fact reflected that he was still immature as he had made no struggle to become head of a political party.

She said the government was waiting for the final report of the medical board about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

She said Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan were part and parcel to each other. The opponents were busy in spreading rumors against him but they would not succeed in their designs.

The international institutions like Moody's were painting a bright future for Pakistan's economy which totally negated the opposition's propaganda against the government's policies, she added.

Improving economic indicators were the result of the efforts of prime minister's economic team, she added.

She urged the media to avoid discussing sensitive.

To another question, she said for the first time both the civil and military leadership were on same page.

Replying to another question, she said the people of Punjab would soon see benefits of good governance.

She said the prime minister was also in favour of the restoration of students unions under a code of conduct so that they could play a positive role for the country's development.