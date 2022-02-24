ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhary on Thursday said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was of immense importance as in this visit there were chances that gas pipeline project with Russia would be finalized.

This is a major project but for its success peace in Afghanistan was necessary, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the visit was also important for trade perspective as Russia was trying to improve ties with Asian countries.

He said both countries were willing to foster economic ties after their success in bilateral military cooperation, the visit was important from strategic point of view as well as there would be dialogue between two countries on regional peace.