ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia would promote economic ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government following the vision of the prime minister was taking all possible measures for better future of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dar said the prime minister after adopting the open foreign policy of Pakistan was enhancing trade relations with regional countries.

Criticizing the political statement of a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the last regime of PML-N, had adopted a compromised policy to get some personal interest.

The SAPM said that over 70,000 people of the country had sacrificed their lives while fighting war on terror. We have lost 100 billion Dollars because of fighting war on terrorism, he added.

To a question, he said the prime minister had given clear statement that Pakistan will not be the part of any camp. He said the PTI government was taking every step in the larger interest of the country.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been inviting friends from enemy country to Raiwand. The looters of national wealth would go to jail, he added.