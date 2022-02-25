(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia would expand economic ties between the two sides.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that after this successful visit the country is going to be a trading hub in the region.

The minister said Pakistan always wished to resolve all the disputes through dialogue for maintaining peace in the world. Pakistan always opposed conflicts and there was always a better way to settle every emerging issue, he added.

Ali Zaidi said country was facing multiple economic challenges and the government had taken pragmatic steps to accelerate economic recovery.

He said opposition was dragging attention towards irrelevant matters instead of paying attention towards people's actual problems and they were all together because to defend their looted money.