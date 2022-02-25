UrduPoint.com

PM's Russia Visit To Strengthen Economic Ties: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

PM's Russia visit to strengthen economic ties: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia would expand economic ties between the two sides.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that after this successful visit the country is going to be a trading hub in the region.

The minister said Pakistan always wished to resolve all the disputes through dialogue for maintaining peace in the world. Pakistan always opposed conflicts and there was always a better way to settle every emerging issue, he added.

Ali Zaidi said country was facing multiple economic challenges and the government had taken pragmatic steps to accelerate economic recovery.

He said opposition was dragging attention towards irrelevant matters instead of paying attention towards people's actual problems and they were all together because to defend their looted money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Russia Visit Hub Money All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

7 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

8 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

8 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>