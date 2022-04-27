UrduPoint.com

PM's Saudi Arabia Visit To Boost Bilateral Ties: Tahira Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb Wednesday hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia will further improve the bilateral ties between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

"The visit to Saudi Arabia is of strategic important as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep rooted and brotherly relations and Riyadh has always helped Islamabad in all times of difficulty", she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme.

Some people are making baseless propaganda against this visit, she mentioned.

She further said that current government was paying special attention on resolving the energy crisis being faced by the nation, adding, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very much committed to improve the economy.

