ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit would prove a milestone in further fostering bilateral relations.

In a tweet she said it was important to take brotherly Islamic country Saudi Arabia which was an important member of OIC in confidence before UN session.

She said that the visit of the Prime Minister was manifestation of close ties between the two brotherly countries, which would prove a catalyst in further boosting these relations.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that during his visit the PM would apprise the Saudi Crown Prince about the latest Kashmir situation.

She said that recent visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had further strengthened historical relations between Riyadh and Islamabad.

She said that the people of Pakistan have great respect for the Saudi leadership.

She said that due to untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Muslim Ummah has supported besieged Kashmiris in unequivocal terms.

The SAPM said that Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) has announced its categorical support for Kashmiris.

She said that the PM would forcefully present Kashmiris case at the UN General Assembly with the backing of Muslim world.