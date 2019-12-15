UrduPoint.com
PM's Saudi Arabia Visit To Usher New Era Of Bilateral Ties: Dr. Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

PM's Saudi Arabia visit to usher new era of bilateral ties: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed the confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia will usher in a new era of bilateral relations.

In a tweet on Sunday, she said the brotherly country Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in the hour of need.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister apprised the Saudi leadership about the grave human rights abuses by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and thanked for the Saudi support for the Kashmir cause.

She said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination for tourism in the world.

