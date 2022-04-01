UrduPoint.com

PM's Security Beefed Up Following Threat To His Life: Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:55 PM

PM's security beefed up following threat to his life: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's security has been beefed after the security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's security has been beefed after the security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

Chaudhry Fawad said using his twitter handle, the government has taken this decision in the light of these reports.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Government

Recent Stories

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates party's workers on b ..

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates party's workers on big election victory in LG poll ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan under PM's leadership successfully fought ..

Pakistan under PM's leadership successfully fought COVID-19 war: Faisal Sultan

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision ..

Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision on Further Cooperation on ISS ..

11 minutes ago
 Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and prote ..

Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and protect sea

11 minutes ago
 Police recover 561 bottles of wine

Police recover 561 bottles of wine

11 minutes ago
 Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by nex ..

Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by next year

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.