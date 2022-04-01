PM's Security Beefed Up Following Threat To His Life: Fawad Chaudhry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's security has been beefed after the security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.
Chaudhry Fawad said using his twitter handle, the government has taken this decision in the light of these reports.