ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's security has been beefed after the security agencies reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

Chaudhry Fawad said using his twitter handle, the government has taken this decision in the light of these reports.