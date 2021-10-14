UrduPoint.com

PM's Skill For All Program' By NAVTTC Is Empowering Youth: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The government is fully committed in transforming the skill and TVET sector of country that is ensuring a prosperous future of young people by creating employment opportunities.

NAVTTC's Prime Minister's Skill for All Programme is a flagship program of the Government of Pakistan to provide skill to the youth to compete in the domestic and international job market.

This was stated by Minister for Federal education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood during a progress review meeting on a visit to the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar also accompanied the Minister.

NAVTTC Chairman, Syed Javed Hassan and Executive Director NAVTTC Sajid Baloch briefed the minister about the progress on the Prime Minister's 'Skill for All Programme' which is being implemented successfully by NAVTTC with an aim for comprehensive reforms process of the country's skill development sector to make it compatible with the requirements of the country's huge youth population as well as domestic and international job markets.

The minister was briefed that NAVTTC trained youth have over 70 percent employment rate, which was highly appreciated by the Minister.

NAVTTC has trained 36,369 youth with a focus on High-tech trades like Web and cloud computing, graphics etc and 41,136 in conventional trades and overall 379, 350 have been skilled by NAVTTC. In addition over 18,000 youth have been certified through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

The minister appreciated NAVTTC for excellent progress and achievements regarding various components of PM's Skill for All Program especially National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT), Accreditation, Matric-Tech program, curriculum development etc. The minister assured that the Government intends to upscale the skill development initiatives carried out by NAVTTC.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar expressed his views that NAVTTC deserves appreciation for its performance and having such a high employment rate of skilled youth shows success of Kamyab Jawan initiative and PM's vision.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan said, "We are focusing on imparting standard training especially high-tech programs to our youth which is the best way to guarantee maximum and immense employability to our TVET graduates."He expressed thanks to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in facilitating NAVTTC to achieve the desirous goals and targets.

