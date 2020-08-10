UrduPoint.com
PM's Smart Lockdown Policy Remained Successful: Asad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

PM's smart lockdown policy remained successful: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown against coronavirus pandemic had remained successful.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, from day one, adopted the strategy under prime minister's leadership with the objective to save lives of people from both coronavirus outbreak and hunger, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the threat of coronavirus was still there and if standard operating procedures were not followed then virus could start spreading again.

He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures such as wearing masks, avoiding hand shakes and washing hands frequently.

He said the whole world including Pakistan was confronting economic crunch due to the coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was committed from day one to hold accountability across the board against the looters and plunderers, adding nobody could escape from accountability process.

