PM's Southern Balochistan Visit, A Hope For People: Zubaida Jalal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

PM's Southern Balochistan visit, a hope for people: Zubaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday said that for first time, a Prime Minister of the country visited southern Balochistan in last 50 years and termed it a historic day for the people of the province which gave them a hope of development.

Addressing a joint press conference here along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, she said that it was historic day for Balochistan and Pakistan, adding that she first time saw a Prime Minister looking the entire nation with one vision.

She said that 47 years back Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto visited and interacted with common masses of these areas.

The minister said that we had targeted under served areas, adding that the development projects of these areas were important to the masses.  The minister said that locals would be given top priority in the jobs.

More Stories From Pakistan

