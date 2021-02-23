(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam Khan visited 50 RD at Lal Sohanra National Park, some 30 kilometres from here today.

He planted a sapling to inaugurate plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister's billion Tree Tsunami vision is indispensable for tackling climate changes.

He said that lack of trees is causing global warming and reforestation at extensive scale is necessary to mitigate the effects of global warming.

He said that plantation is necessary for the coming generations and its important to take care of planted trees and saplings. He urged people to participate in the plantation drive as a national duty.