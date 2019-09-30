(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid Sunday said the historical speech delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United National General Assembly would be remembered for centuries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan had forwarded the case of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir at world highest forum.

In fact, he said Imran Khan had pleaded the case of Muslim world in a befitting manner.

Commenting on freedom march being planned by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said the chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam had no restriction to launch sit-in or protest demonstration. He made it clear that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

To a question about the support of Pakistan Peoples Party with JUI-F party, he said in the past, the political party leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and PPP had been involved in demoralizing each other on different issues.

The minister said that both the party leaders including PPP and PML-N, had no agenda for country's development except to derail the existing system of the government.

Mian Mahmood ur Rashid further stated that the PPP and PML-N, would fail in their design. He added that PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure with success.

He said that present government was delivering to masses sincerely.

To another question he said many other prominent leaders of PPP and PML-N, would face jail due to corruption charges.