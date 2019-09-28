(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday paid tribute to Prime Minister for his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a world leader.

The Minister said Prime Minister's speech reflected the feelings and opinions of the people of Kashmir in a convincing way.

He said PM spoke like a true statesman while describing problems faced by Muslims especially when he discussed the issues like Islamophobia, climate change and money laundering in the developing countries.

Azam Swati said PM Khan truly represented the position of Pakistanis and Kashmiris before the world leaders that has never happened before.