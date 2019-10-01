UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Speech In UNGA Was Reflection Of Sentiments Of Pakistanis, Kashmiris: Naeemul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:20 AM

PM's speech in UNGA was reflection of sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) was valued by the world leaders.

He said the prime minister's speech in the UNGA was a reflection of the sentiments of people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

The same day a historic protest was staged in New York against the ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in the occupied valley, he said and added people from all walk of life including Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Sikhs participated in it.

"This is the beginning and the moment will be further intensified as we will arrange such demonstrations all over the world and keep mounting pressure on Indian government for the independence of Kashmir since it is indigenous demand of Kashmiri people," Naeemul haq said adding the struggle will be continued till the achievement of the goal.

The prime minister shared details of his visit with all the party members and directed them to vigorously spread the message as well as express solidarity with Kashmiri brother and sisters.

He said the 72 years of struggle for independence of Kashmiri people have entered into a new phase and the first time in the history the world came to know about Kashmir issue in proper context.

He said the United States government though the state department had released an official statement that India should immediately lift curfew from the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the duration of Prime Minister Khan's 41 minutes speech was widely appreciated as he brought the Kashmir issue into the limelight of the world community properly.

He said the prime minister also made the world aware of an imminent threat in the region and world at large because of the tension between the two nuclear powers over Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest World Nuclear Visit Same Independence New York United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

1 hour ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

2 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

2 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.