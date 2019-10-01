ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) was valued by the world leaders.

He said the prime minister's speech in the UNGA was a reflection of the sentiments of people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

The same day a historic protest was staged in New York against the ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in the occupied valley, he said and added people from all walk of life including Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Sikhs participated in it.

"This is the beginning and the moment will be further intensified as we will arrange such demonstrations all over the world and keep mounting pressure on Indian government for the independence of Kashmir since it is indigenous demand of Kashmiri people," Naeemul haq said adding the struggle will be continued till the achievement of the goal.

The prime minister shared details of his visit with all the party members and directed them to vigorously spread the message as well as express solidarity with Kashmiri brother and sisters.

He said the 72 years of struggle for independence of Kashmiri people have entered into a new phase and the first time in the history the world came to know about Kashmir issue in proper context.

He said the United States government though the state department had released an official statement that India should immediately lift curfew from the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the duration of Prime Minister Khan's 41 minutes speech was widely appreciated as he brought the Kashmir issue into the limelight of the world community properly.

He said the prime minister also made the world aware of an imminent threat in the region and world at large because of the tension between the two nuclear powers over Kashmir dispute.