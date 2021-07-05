UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Stance On Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine Depicts National Resolve: Liaqat Baloch

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

PM's stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine depicts national resolve: Liaqat Baloch

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine depicted the national resolve

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine depicted the national resolve.

He was talking to JI leader Saeed Ahmed Khan who is also contesting general elections to be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25.

Liaqat Baloch said the restoration of dialogue process with India should be linked to the resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspiration of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also urged the government to introduce an interest-free economy and provide maximum jobs to unemployed youth.

Expressing the hope about JI's candidate in Azad Kashmir's election, he said he would be victorious with a thumping majority.

Related Topics

Election India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Palestine Liaqat Baloch Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

18 minutes ago

Over 600 Health Workers in Australia's Sydney in Q ..

1 second ago

Taliban Ready to Consider Proposal for Intra-Afgha ..

3 seconds ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

5 minutes ago

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

5 minutes ago

Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.