MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine depicted the national resolve.

He was talking to JI leader Saeed Ahmed Khan who is also contesting general elections to be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25.

Liaqat Baloch said the restoration of dialogue process with India should be linked to the resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspiration of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also urged the government to introduce an interest-free economy and provide maximum jobs to unemployed youth.

Expressing the hope about JI's candidate in Azad Kashmir's election, he said he would be victorious with a thumping majority.