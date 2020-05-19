(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance was vindicated after the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) regarding complete ease in lockdown amid COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously by maintaining social distance, staying homes, avoiding unnecessary visits to outside, wearing masks and gloves.

The minister said fortunately less number of coronavirus cases had been reported in Pakistan as compared to the other countries on the globe. The large number of pandemic cases had been reported in Lahore as compared to other parts of the province, she added.

She said the testing capacity had increased in Punjab to diagnose more patients of COVID- 19.

Replying to a question, she said partial lockdown had helped in containing and curbing the spread of coronavirus outbreak.