UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Stance To Ease Lockdown Vindicated After SC's Verdict: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

PM's stance to ease lockdown vindicated after SC's verdict: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance was vindicated after the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) regarding complete ease in lockdown amid COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance was vindicated after the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) regarding complete ease in lockdown amid COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously by maintaining social distance, staying homes, avoiding unnecessary visits to outside, wearing masks and gloves.

The minister said fortunately less number of coronavirus cases had been reported in Pakistan as compared to the other countries on the globe. The large number of pandemic cases had been reported in Lahore as compared to other parts of the province, she added.

She said the testing capacity had increased in Punjab to diagnose more patients of COVID- 19.

Replying to a question, she said partial lockdown had helped in containing and curbing the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Punjab Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3.9-5.5% Amid Risin ..

2 minutes ago

US Attorney General Says Apple Cooperating With Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Glorious tributes paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Govt increasing testing capacity of COVID19 on dai ..

2 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.