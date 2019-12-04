UrduPoint.com
PM's Stance To Hold Corrupts Accountable Unchanged: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

PM's stance to hold corrupts accountable unchanged: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative about corrupts and corruption was unchanged and he was committed to hold them accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was involved in supporting and financing the elements who wanted to topple the government.

He said new revelations would surface regarding Shehbaz Sharif's assets case in days to come.

The minister said not a single corruption case was surfaced against any member of the incumbent government till date, adding those looted the national exchequer must face accountability.

Replying to a question, he said Wajid Zia was an honest and committed officer.

Sheikh Rashid said the government would complete its constitutional tenure, adding a consensus would be developed between the government and opposition regarding appointment of Chief Election commissioner of Pakistan and its other members.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sherjeel Mamon and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would succeed in plea bargaining with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

