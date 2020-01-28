UrduPoint.com
PM’s Statement On Nurses Makes Him "laughing Stock" On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

PM’s statement on nurses makes him

People say PM Imran Khan damaged noble profession of nurses by calling them "hoors" during his speech at a ceremony in Karachi.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that an injection changed his life at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and made him realize that the nurses standing around him for his care were not “nurses” but actually the “hoors” like in “Jannah” (paradise), has made him a laughing stock on social media.

The PM brought him public ire over what they think he spoke “irresponsible” in a fund raising ceremony held for Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “When I fell down from a container during an election campaign of 2013 general elections and was taken to Shaukat Khanum for treatment as I was in huge pain. And this—Dr. Asim injected me something which I don’t know but that changed my life and the world around me as all my pain went off and I starting seeing nurses as “hoors”. I did a speech soon after that on a tv soon which I don’t remember but I felt pain again and I asked him (Dr. Asim) for making that injection again but he didn’t— I insisted him to do it (injection) again but he did not make that injection again,”.

People laughed and doubted his oratory skills, saying that he damaged the noble profession of nurses.

A journalist Shoaib Saleem— said: “The more he will speak the more he will disgrace himself and his countrymen. #PMIK #hoors,”.

Another journalist Arshad Sharif wrote: “Which injection makes nurses look like “Hoors” to #PMIK ? Is PM sending a message that Nurses are objects of sexual desire? The noble profession of “Sisters” who follow the tradition of #FlorenceNightingale to treat sick & wounded rebranded as “Hoors” by #Pakistan ‘s PM?,”.

Another user wrote: “#VIDEO: Some people wage 'jihad' for 72 hoors but Prime Minister of #Pakistan, #ImranKhan gets injections. When he gets high, he is able to see those hoors in 'nurses!,”.

A citizen moved a petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan before Islamabad High Court for doing a speech what he said was an attack on judiciary last year in November. He said Imran Khan being a chief executive of the state used contemptuous remarks against the state institution and asked the court to take action against him. However, he escaped the action as the court dismissed the petition.

