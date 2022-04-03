UrduPoint.com

PM's Strongly Believed In Peace: Ali Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believed in peace as he always stressed to convey one's point of view through logic despite violence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister wanted to hold good relations with all countries and he also expected from them to respect sovereignty of each country.

He said PM Imran Khan is peace loving person and he never adopted anti West stance anywhere, adding he always wanted a peaceful solution of Afghanistan issue and his stance had been recognized at international level.

The SAPM said holding a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every political party.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had discussed threatening letter during the National Security Committee meeting and a joint deceleration was issued in that regard.

He said, the opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move against the government.

