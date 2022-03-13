(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 13 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic struggle to rid the nation of corrupt mafia would be remembered in the annals of Pakistan's political history as a brightest chapter.

In a statement issued here, the AJK PM said that history would remember him as a fearless leader who steered the country out of the crisis. Terming PM as a symbol of progress and prosperity, the AJK PM said that Imran Khan is the great benefactor of Kashmiri nation and the architect of the country's independent foreign policy.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to turn Pakistan into a welfare state in accordance with the political ideology envisioned by the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

"Opposition alliance's move to dislodge the Prime Minister through a vote of no-confidence was doomed to fail", prime minister Niazi said adding that the opposition would get nothing by resorting to age-old tactics. The nation, he said, was witnessing as how a bunch of people, who had pushed the country into a quagmire of slavery, was yet again trying to create a mess in the country to exact political benefits.

Reiterating Kashmiris' full support to Prime Minister Khan, the AJK PM said,'' The entire Kashmiri nation stands like a rock with their brave and self-less leader".