UrduPoint.com

PM's Struggle Against Corrupt Mafia: Qayyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 11:20 PM

PM's struggle against corrupt mafia: Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 13 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic struggle to rid the nation of corrupt mafia would be remembered in the annals of Pakistan's political history as a brightest chapter.

In a statement issued here, the AJK PM said that history would remember him as a fearless leader who steered the country out of the crisis. Terming PM as a symbol of progress and prosperity, the AJK PM said that Imran Khan is the great benefactor of Kashmiri nation and the architect of the country's independent foreign policy.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to turn Pakistan into a welfare state in accordance with the political ideology envisioned by the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

"Opposition alliance's move to dislodge the Prime Minister through a vote of no-confidence was doomed to fail", prime minister Niazi said adding that the opposition would get nothing by resorting to age-old tactics. The nation, he said, was witnessing as how a bunch of people, who had pushed the country into a quagmire of slavery, was yet again trying to create a mess in the country to exact political benefits.

Reiterating Kashmiris' full support to Prime Minister Khan, the AJK PM said,'' The entire Kashmiri nation stands like a rock with their brave and self-less leader".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote Progress Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

14 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

23 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

24 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

24 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>